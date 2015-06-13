FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank cautions that impact of Grexit unknown: newspaper
#Business News
June 13, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank cautions that impact of Grexit unknown: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Nobody can foresee the full extent of the fallout if Greece were to quit the euro zone, the vice president of Germany’s Bundesbank said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

“The direct contagion effect on other countries is smaller because the direct claims of banks on Greece are smaller,” Claudia Buch told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“But noone knows what the indirect effects would be.”

Greek officials were due to resume talks with the country’s creditors in Brussels on Saturday on a cash-for-reforms deal Athens needs to clinch by an end-June deadline to avoid a default and possible exit from the euro zone.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
