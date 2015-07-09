FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank chief says Greek capital controls should stay until new bailout
July 9, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank chief says Greek capital controls should stay until new bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of Bundesbank Jens Weidmann attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Capital controls in Greece should remain in place until a new bailout program has been agreed, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank said on Thursday, adding that no further central bank liquidity support should be given to its banks.

Speaking to an audience in Frankfurt, Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said it was up to euro zone countries rather than the ECB to resolve the Greek problem.

“The Eurosystem should not increase the liquidity provision, and capital controls need to stay in force until an appropriate support package has been agreed ... and the solvency of both the Greek government and the Greek banking system has been ensured.”

“Central banks need to show where their limits lie,” he said. “It needs to be crystal clear that responsibility for further developments in Greece ... lies with the Greek government and the countries providing assistance – not the ECB Governing Council.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
