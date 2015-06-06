Greek, German, French leaders holding call over Greek debt stand-off

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France and Greece were holding a conference call on Saturday to discuss the state of negotiations over a cash-for-reforms deal for Athens.

A Greek government official said the call between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande is currently in progress.

Greece risks running out of cash and defaulting on its debt unless it can quickly secure a new aid deal from its European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors.

But the latest proposal from the lenders was dismissed on Friday as “absurd” by Tsipras.