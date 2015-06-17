Greek PM Tsipras had call with EU's Juncker: Greek official

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday as efforts continued to break a deadlock between the leftist government in Athens and its lenders, a Greek official said.

The official gave no details of the call, which came a day after Juncker accused Tsipras of giving the Greek people a distorted account of the lenders’ demands following the breakdown of talks between the two sides on Sunday.

Eurozone finance ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg on Thursday but hopes of a breakthrough at the meeting have faded with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis telling reporters in Paris that an agreement between heads of state and government would be needed for a deal.