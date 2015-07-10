FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key institution chiefs to confer on Greek proposal: sources
July 10, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Key institution chiefs to confer on Greek proposal: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The heads of the key creditor institutions involved in assessing Greece’s proposals for a reform-for-cash deal will confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT on Friday, EU sources said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup finance ministers’ chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem will make a first assessment of the plans sent to Brussels late on Thursday by the Greek government, the sources said.

If the assessment is positive, a euro zone summit on Sunday could recommend starting negotiations with Athens on a new three-year bailout program and releasing some bridging funds once it enacts key immediate reforms.

Writing by Paul Taylor

