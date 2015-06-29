FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron sees Greece leaving euro in event of referendum no vote
June 29, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron sees Greece leaving euro in event of referendum no vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he thought it would be hard for Greece to stay in the single currency if Greeks voted to reject a deal from international creditors in a forthcoming referendum.

“If they vote no I find it hard to see how that is consistent with staying in the euro because there would be, I think, a very significant problem. But it’s for the Greek people to decide,” Cameron told BBC radio.

He said he wanted to see a deal struck between Athens and the EU for the sake of stability, saying the crisis showed the need for the bloc to be more flexible.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

