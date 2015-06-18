FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada calls for Greece to respect its obligations
June 18, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 2 years ago

Canada calls for Greece to respect its obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper called on Greece on Thursday to honor its obligations and on Europe not to make unreasonable demands.

Asked about the situation in a televised news conference in Toronto, Harper called “on the Greek government to respect its obligations and its prior commitments. At the same time, we call on European leaders to not impose any unrealistic situation, and I know that’s certainly not what the major European leaders including (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel intend to do.”

He added that the situation demonstrated the importance for Canada of solid finances in order to maintain stability.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese

