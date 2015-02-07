Greece won't face cash crunch during talks with EU: finmin

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will not face any cash crunch while negotiations with its euro zone partners on a new program to roll back austerity take place, its deputy finance minister said on Saturday.

“During the time span of the negotiations there is no problem (of liquidity). This does not mean that there will be a problem afterwards,” Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Mega TV.

Asked whether state coffers may encounter a cash crunch if talks drag on until May, the minister said he did not expect the negotiations over a new deal to last that long.

“Even if they did, we can find money,” he said.