Greek central bank chief to hold talks with deputy PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank chief will hold talks with the new left-wing government’s deputy prime minister later on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the country, a central bank spokesman said.

The meeting comes after the European Central Bank abruptly pulled the plug on the main funding line for the country’s lenders, leaving them reliant on emergency funds from the Greek central bank.

Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras will meet deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis at 7 p.m. local time (0100 ET), the spokesman said.