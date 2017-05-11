FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek central banker says debt relief, lower fiscal targets will open way for quantitative easing
May 11, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 3 months ago

Greek central banker says debt relief, lower fiscal targets will open way for quantitative easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Central Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras looks on during an interview with Reuters at the bank's headquarters in Athens, Greece, November 8, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's foreign lenders should grant it further debt relief and lower its primary surplus targets after 2020 to help it qualify for inclusion in the European Central Bank's asset-buying programme, central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.

Addressing industrialists in northern Greece, Stournaras said that Greece's budget primary surplus targets should be maintained at 3.5 percent up to 2020 and be lowered to 2 percent of GDP after that period. The country's current international bailout expires in 2018.

"The (suggestions) mentioned above will open the way for inclusion of Greek bonds in ECB's quantitative easing programme, which will consequently facilitate access to debt markets and support economic recovery," he said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams

