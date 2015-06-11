FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Good chance of a deal with Greece next week: senior EU official
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 11, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Good chance of a deal with Greece next week: senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors could reach a deal in their cash-for-reforms talks next week, in time for the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, on June 18, a senior EU official told Reuters on Thursday.

Talks between Greece and the institutions -- the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission -- would continue on Thursday with a focus on Greek pension reforms, value added tax rates and primary surplus targets, officials familiar with the talks said.

“All that and more will be on the table. I don’t think there will be a breakthrough yet today, but I think there is a good chance that next week will bring an agreement that can be endorsed by the Eurogroup,” the senior official said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.