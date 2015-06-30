FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek foreign minister tells China Greece will not leave the euro zone
June 30, 2015

Greek foreign minister tells China Greece will not leave the euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Greece will not leave the euro zone, the country's foreign minister Nikos Kotzias told China's Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli, according to a statement on China's Foreign Ministry website.

"Greece will not leave the euro zone, and is willing to work with China to further develop bilateral relations and practical cooperation in all areas," the Foreign Ministry statement cited Kotzias as saying.

Kotzias made the comments in a meeting with Zou on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Kim Coghill

