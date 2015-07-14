FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek coalition ally: there are limits to supporting government
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek coalition ally: there are limits to supporting government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The junior partner in Greece’s ruling coalition will continue to support the government but there are limits to its support, a party spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman of the Independent Greeks Marina Chrysoveloni also ruled out joining a coalition government with two opposition parties.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.

“Independent Greeks have been constant in their support to the government, we have been supporting and we will keep on supporting the effort of the government,” Chrysoveloni told state television. “However there are some limits too, that are shaped by the mandate of the Greek people, both in January’s elections and in the referendum.”

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.