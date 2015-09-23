FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Greek deputy transport minister asked to quit in tweet row
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2015 / 7:23 PM / 2 years ago

New Greek deputy transport minister asked to quit in tweet row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s junior coalition party urged a newly appointed transport minister to resign on Wednesday, in a row over whether he had posted offensive tweets online.

“Until the truth is clarified on anti-semitic and racist posts, the deputy minister will facilitate (the issue) with his resignation,” said Panos Kammenos, the leader of the Independent Greeks party.

The minister, Dimitris Kammenos, was among a new cabinet of ministers sworn in earlier Wednesday under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Dimitris Kammenos, who is unrelated to his party leader, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.