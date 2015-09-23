New Greek deputy transport minister asked to quit in tweet row

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s junior coalition party urged a newly appointed transport minister to resign on Wednesday, in a row over whether he had posted offensive tweets online.

“Until the truth is clarified on anti-semitic and racist posts, the deputy minister will facilitate (the issue) with his resignation,” said Panos Kammenos, the leader of the Independent Greeks party.

The minister, Dimitris Kammenos, was among a new cabinet of ministers sworn in earlier Wednesday under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Dimitris Kammenos, who is unrelated to his party leader, was not immediately available for comment.