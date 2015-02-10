FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker, Greek PM Tsipras phone call held in 'positive spirit'
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 10, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker, Greek PM Tsipras phone call held in 'positive spirit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) welcomes Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A phone call between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the country’s debt problems was held in a “positive spirit of cooperation”, the Commission said on Tuesday.

The call, requested by Athens, came before euro zone finance ministers’ meetings on Wednesday and next Monday to try to reach an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the end of the month.

“It was a conversation in a positive spirit of cooperation,” a Commission spokeswoman said, without providing any further details.

Commenting on the call, a Greek government official said in Athens: “The two leaders have an open and continual line of conversation in order to reach an agreement.”

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Tom Koerkemeier and Costas Pitas in ATHENS, editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.