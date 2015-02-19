FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout extension request a positive sign: European Commission
February 19, 2015

Greek bailout extension request a positive sign: European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Greek request for a six-month extension of its current bailout, filed by Athens on Thursday, is a positive sign for reaching a compromise on the financial stability of the euro zone, the European Commission said on Thursday.

“(European Commission) President Juncker sees this letter as a positive sign, which, in his assessment, could pave the way for a reasonable compromise in the interest of the financial stability in the euro area as a whole,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.

“The detailed assessment of the letter and the response is now up to the Eurogroup,” he said, referring to euro zone finance ministers who meet in Brussels on the issue on Friday at 1400 GMT (10:00 a.m EST).

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

