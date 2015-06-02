FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, creditors exchanging documents to reach deal: Commission
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Greece, creditors exchanging documents to reach deal: Commission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors are exchanging documents on reforms that need to be implemented in exchange for more funds and talks are continuing at technical level because the two sides have not yet reached agreement, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Asked if the Commission has received a new, comprehensive Greek plan of reforms that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens sent to the creditors late on Monday, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told a daily news briefing:

“Many documents are being exchanged between the institutions and the Greek authorities to clarify how to implement the February 20 Eurogroup agreement. The fact that documents are being exchanged is already a good sign.”

The February 20 agreement between Greece and euro zone finance ministers -- the Eurogroup -- said that the new government in Athens must implement reforms agreed to by the previous Greek government before any new funds are released.

Breidthardt said technical talks would continue to reach a deal with Athens: “We are not there yet,” she said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.