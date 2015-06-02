Greece, creditors exchanging documents to reach deal: Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors are exchanging documents on reforms that need to be implemented in exchange for more funds and talks are continuing at technical level because the two sides have not yet reached agreement, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Asked if the Commission has received a new, comprehensive Greek plan of reforms that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens sent to the creditors late on Monday, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told a daily news briefing:

“Many documents are being exchanged between the institutions and the Greek authorities to clarify how to implement the February 20 Eurogroup agreement. The fact that documents are being exchanged is already a good sign.”

The February 20 agreement between Greece and euro zone finance ministers -- the Eurogroup -- said that the new government in Athens must implement reforms agreed to by the previous Greek government before any new funds are released.

Breidthardt said technical talks would continue to reach a deal with Athens: “We are not there yet,” she said.