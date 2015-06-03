FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Greek talks made progress, to meet again
June 3, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

EU says Greek talks made progress, to meet again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and senior EU officials made progress and intensive negotiations on a financing deal will continue, the European Commission said in a statement early on Thursday.

“It was a good, constructive meeting. Progress was made in understanding each other’s positions on the basis of various proposals. It was agreed that they will meet again. Intense work will continue,” the EU executive said after Tsipras met Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the chair of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Pullin

