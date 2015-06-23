FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU wants to see list of Greek prior actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece needs to spell out what actions it will take before any potential disbursement of bailout money from its European creditors, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Greece is hoping a funds-for-reforms deal will release the 7.2 billion euros ($8.1 billion) left in Greece’s bailout before the end of the month, but national parliaments may only approve the disbursement once the Greeks pass laws to enact their reform promises - a process known as “prior actions”.

Greece must repay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) by June 30 or be declared in default.

“I think that what we would like to see, other than this fine-tuning of numbers and approaches that is now taking place between the three institutions as we speak, is that we would also like to see the list of prior actions that are mentioned in the proposal,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
