No movement from Greece after EU bids for last-minute deal: EU Commission
June 30, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece has not yet made any movement in response to a last-minute bid by creditors to broker a deal to end a deadlock over the Greek debt crisis, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday night and Juncker, after speaking to the chair of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem, explained what a last-minute deal could look like, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters.

“This would require a move from the Greek government which President Juncker asked (for) before midnight last night. As we speak, this move has not yet been received, registered, and time is now narrowing,” Schinas said.

Contacts were under way with the Greek government on Tuesday however, Schinas said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
