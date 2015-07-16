FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission says Greece could get short-term funds rapidly
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission says Greece could get short-term funds rapidly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was encouraged by the large majority in the Greek parliament for measures demanded by the euro zone in return for aid and expressed confidence that Athens could receive short-term financing soon.

Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told a news conference that the Greek parliament had taken an important step toward rebuilding trust with Greece’s international partners.

“Everyone did what is best for Europe, and I think, the Greek parliament has spoken with a very loud voice. We had 229 MPs in favor. That’s the signal we’re taking out of that,” she said.

“We’ve made a lot of progress on the EFSM proposal, and we’re confident that a compromise is within reach... Once adopted, the funds could be disbursed rapidly.”

Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.