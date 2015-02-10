European Commission says there is no formal proposal for Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission said on Tuesday there was no formal proposal for resolving Greece’s debt problems although talks were intensive ahead of a series of meetings of euro zone finance ministers and EU leaders in Brussels.

A report by news wire MNSI, citing sources, said the European Commission would table a compromise proposal and that according to the plan Greece should ask for a six-month period during which it will discuss and agree with lenders all pending issues and a post-bail-out plan.

“There is no formal proposal but talks are intensive,” a Commission spokeswoman said in response.