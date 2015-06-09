Greek PM calls for party backing as aid talks at 'crucial stage'

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asked for his party’s backing on Tuesday as talks between his government and the country’s international creditors reached what he described as “a crucial stage”, a government official said.

Addressing the political committee of the leftist Syriza party, Tsipras also said he was not considering early elections.

Tsipras is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Brussels on Wednesday.

He faces a possible backlash from his own party at home if he backs down from the government’s so-called “red lines” in negotiations.

“Alexis Tsipras believes we are now at the most crucial point of the negotiations and the party must play a substantial role in supporting the government in this effort,” the official said.