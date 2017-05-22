FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup puts off Greek funds release, no debt deal: officials
#Business News
May 22, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 3 months ago

Eurogroup puts off Greek funds release, no debt deal: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the Greek government failed to agree at talks on Monday on a release of further bailout funds for Athens and reached no deal on further offers of debt relief for Greece, EU officials said.

Greece needs new cash from the euro zone to avoid a default in July when it has to repay some 7.3 billion euros worth of maturing loans. To get the money, the Greek parliament approved pension cuts and tax hikes last Thursday. However, ministers concluded that Athens still had to take some further measures.

