Greece makes 3.8 million euro bond coupon payment: source
July 3, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greece makes 3.8 million euro bond coupon payment: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Greece made a 3.8 million euro ($4.22 million coupon payment on a privately held yen-denominated government bond that was due on Friday, a government official told Reuters.

“We made the coupon payment, the payment order was issued,” the official said, declining to be named because he is not authorized to speak publicly.

The yen-denominated bond was not part of a 2012 debt restructuring, dubbed private sector involvement, which the cash-strapped Greek state arranged as part of an international bailout.

Athens faces 910 million euros in interest payments this month, including 695 million euros to the ECB on a government bond that matures on July 20 and 102 million euros on a bilateral loan with the European Investment Bank.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
