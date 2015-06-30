Paying off Greece's debt - via crowd-funding

LONDON (Reuters) - Help is at hand for the indebted Greek people: a bailout fund has been set up for them on crowd-funding website Indiegogo.

The campaign goal is to raise 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), the same amount Greece was expected to fail to pay the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. By mid-afternoon, 120,302 euros had been pledged by 7,550 funders.

As with most crowd-funding campaigns, there are gifts for those who pledge. Pledge 3 euros and get a postcard sent from Greece of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Pledge 6 euros and get a feta and olive salad, 10 euros to get a small bottle of ouzo and 25 euros to get a bottle of Greek wine.

The campaign insists it is not a joke.

“I was fed up of the Greek crisis going round in circles, while politicians are dithering, this is affecting real people,” campaign organiser Thom Feeney writes on the site.