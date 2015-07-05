FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says has no plans to issue parallel currency
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says has no plans to issue parallel currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed portrait of General Theodoros Kolokotronis on 5.000 Drachma old Greece banknote in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government is not considering printing a new currency, a government official said on Sunday, after opinion polls showed that Greeks are set to reject an aid package from creditors in a referendum.

“We are not discussing a parallel currency,” Euclid Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with the country’s creditors, told Star TV. “I do not think...that they are going to throw us out. We are ready to meet them as early as tonight.”

Euro zone policymakers have warned a ‘No’ vote would make it difficult for the European Central Bank to offer Greek lenders the emergency financial assistance they rely on.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
