Czech banks would not be affected by 'Grexit': central banker

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech banks would not be affected directly by Greece’s exit from the euro zone, or ‘Grexit’, because they have sufficient capital adequacy, a member of the Czech National Bank was quoted on Friday as saying.

In a race to avert bankruptcy and a probable ‘Grexit’, Greece’s leftist government sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday.

“A Greek crash simply would not have any impact ... The Czech financial sector is very resilient,” Lubomir Lizal told business paper Hospodarske Noviny.

Lizal added that he believed Greece and its creditors would find a solution to avert a Grexit as that was in the best interests of both sides.

The Czech Republic is a member of the European Union but, unlike its neighbour Slovakia, is not in the euro zone.

The main banks in the Czech market are subsidiaries of Austria’s Erste Bank, France’s Societe Generale and Belgium’s KBC.

The central bank said in June that its stress tests of the banking sector had shown a further improvement in its already strong resilience to potential adverse shocks.