Creditors set deadline for Greece proposal: euro zone official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Institutions representing Greece’s creditors gave Athens until 0500 ET on Thursday to come up with a new, workable proposal of reforms that could unlock new funding and help the country avoid a default on Tuesday, a euro zone official said.

“If there is no deal by then, the institutions will send their own proposal to the Eurogroup,” the euro zone official said.

Euro zone finance ministers are to reconvene at 0700 ET in Brussels after their meeting yesterday was cut short after roughly one hour because there was no agreement with Athens that they could discuss.