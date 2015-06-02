Greece's creditors readying deal to put to Athens: source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors are close to completing a draft of an aid agreement to present to the Greek government, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are almost done,” the source said, adding that the European and International Monetary Fund lenders were still finalizing details of the agreement.

That comes after the leaders of Germany, France, the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank agreed at an emergency meeting in Berlin on Monday night to work with “real intensity” to try to wrap up the long-running negotiations in the coming days.