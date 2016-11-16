FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Eurogroup to discuss debt relief for 'committed' Greece: Dijsselbloem
November 16, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Eurogroup to discuss debt relief for 'committed' Greece: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 7, 2016.Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Relations between Greece and its creditors are more constructive than ever and the bloc's finance ministers will discuss wide-ranging debt relief for the country when they meet next month, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.

"The current Greek government seems to be very committed, and working much more constructively than previous governments. There is a degree of optimism," Dijsselbloem said at a conference in London.

"In December, we will have to talk about short-term debt measures, there are some things we can do now and in the coming years a number of measures can be set up for the end of the program."

Euro zone finance ministers, known as the Eurogroup, are scheduled to discuss Greek debt relief measures on December 5.

Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

