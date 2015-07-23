FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank's Weidmann floats idea of debt extension for countries in a bailout
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank's Weidmann floats idea of debt extension for countries in a bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Extending the maturities of a country’s bonds by three years could be possible in the event that it apply for a bailout program, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank said on Thursday in comments relating to Greece.

In remarks that may show a willingness to compromise on the question of Greece’s debt burden, Jens Weidmann said: “One proposal of the Bundesbank envisages, for example, an automatic extension of the maturities on all the bonds of a country as soon as it has applied for an ESM (European Stability Mechanism) program.”

“That would drastically reduce the financing needs of a possible program,” he said.

Although this is not the first time the Bundesbank has made such a suggestion, the comments from Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB’s policy-setting Governing Council, strike a more conciliatory tone in a debate about how best to lighten Greece’s heavy debt burden.

Reporting by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
