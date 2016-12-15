FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Greek Finance Minister defends one-off bonus, sees controversy blowing over
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 8 months ago

Greek Finance Minister defends one-off bonus, sees controversy blowing over

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos delivers a speech during a parliamentary session before a budget vote in Athens, Greece, December 10, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Thursday defended Athens' plans to pay out one-off benefits for low-income pensioners ahead of Christmas.

"I don't think this is a big issue. We have bigger fish to fry," he told Reuters, a day after euro zone lenders put a short-term debt relief deal for Greece on hold in response to Athens' proposal for the one-off payout.

Speaking in Berlin, Tsakalotos said Europe needed to show it could solve its own problems in order to restore confidence among working-class people after populist gains in a series of European elections, the Brexit vote and the Italian referendum.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
