FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank deposit outflows topped 1 billion euros on Thursday: sources
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank deposit outflows topped 1 billion euros on Thursday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek savers pulled more than 1 billion euros from banks in one day on Thursday, three senior banking sources told Reuters, with the pace of withdrawals gaining speed since talks between the government and its creditors collapsed last weekend.

The withdrawals between Monday and Thursday have reached about 3 billion euros ($3.39 billion), representing about 2.2 percent of household and corporate deposits held by Greek banks at the end of April.

“There are no lines or panic, it has been a quiet and gradual phase of withdrawals,” one of the bankers said. “They are due to worries whether a deal will be clinched with the country’s lenders.”

The central bank declined comment.

($1 = 0.8838 euros)

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.