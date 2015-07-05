Deutsche Bank says it is monitoring situation in Greece

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it was monitoring the new situation in Greece, where opinion polls released after a referendum on bailout terms showed the ‘No’ vote ahead.

“We have adjusted our processes and procedures to take into account the new situation, which we continue to monitor, ensuring the continuity of business operations and client services,” a spokesman for Germany’s largest bank by assets said in an emailed statement.

Athens’ partners have warned over the past week that a ‘No’ vote would mean cutting ties with Europe and driving Greece’s crippled financial system into outright bankruptcy, dramatically worsening the country’s 5-year-long depression.