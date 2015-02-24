FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grexit not being discussed: Dijsselbloem
#Business News
February 24, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Grexit not being discussed: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem waits to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are not discussing a hypothetical Greek exit from the euro zone and only non-euro member Britain has discussed it, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

“You’ve said a number of member states did prepare (for a Greek exit),” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a European Parliament member during a debate. “I only heard about one country where the cabinet had a meeting to talk about grexit and that was the British government.”

“The Brits are as yet not a member of the Eurogroup. So no, it’s not discussed, and it shows we have a very strong political commitment to keep the euro zone intact ... and to work together very strongly. I think that is key ...,” he said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, Jan Strupczewski; editing by Phil Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
