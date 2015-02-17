FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem: Euro zone ready to work with Greece over next few days
February 17, 2015 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

Dijsselbloem: Euro zone ready to work with Greece over next few days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone ministers are ready to work with Greece over the next few days to try to break a deadlock over the country’s debt, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Tuesday.

“I hope they (Greece) will ask for an extension to the program, and once they do that we can allow flexibility, they can put in their political priorities,” Dijsselbloem said as he arrived for a meeting of EU finance ministers.

“Of course we will see whether their program remains on track. But that is the way forward. It’s really up to the Greeks. We cannot make them or ask them. It really is up to them. We stand ready to work with them, also the next couple of days.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
