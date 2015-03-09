FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup head calls on Greece to stop wasting time, start reforms
March 9, 2015

Eurogroup head calls on Greece to stop wasting time, start reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece must stop wasting time and start discussions with its international creditors on completing its bailout program and implementing reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

The new left-wing Greek government is running out of money but cannot count on more loans from the euro zone or the International Monetary Fund unless it starts implementing reforms agreed to with creditors by the previous government.

“We stand ready to support Greece further if they continue on the reform path,” Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering the ministerial meeting that will discuss Greece.

“The talks about the program and the reforms that are needed should restart very, very quickly. We are losing too much time. Since the last Eurogroup little has been done in terms of further talks, in terms of further implementation and the key issue now is not to waste any more time,” he said.

Reporting By Ingrid Melander, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

