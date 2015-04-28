FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greece will not make it without aid
April 28, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greece will not make it without aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday that a recent shakeup of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ negotiating team would not by itself resolve the impasse between Greece and its creditors.

“The Greek government gambled that if it negotiated with us the ECB would open its cashier windows, relax its rules,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem said, referring to the European Central Bank.

But “there will be no easy access to the ECB’s windows until there’s a solid agreement with the Eurogroup,” he said in a television interview with RTL Nieuws.

Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas

