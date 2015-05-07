Eurogroup chair flags looming liquidity deadlines for Greece

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece’s liquidity problems may impose deadlines as Athens tries to reach an agreement with its international creditors, the chair of the euro zone finance ministers said in a newspaper interview.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem repeated in the interview with French daily Le Monde that a Monday meeting of euro zone finance ministers was too early to hope for an agreement, but added that it was urgent to get a deal soon.

“Politically speaking, the only deadline is the end of June when the second (rescue) plan ends, but there could also be a deadline if liquidity problems become too important for Athens,” Dijsselbloem said.

He ruled out any discussion of giving debt relief to Greece until the second rescue plan was completed.