Eurogroup chair flags looming liquidity deadlines for Greece
May 7, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup chair flags looming liquidity deadlines for Greece

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L) and Netherlands' Minister of Finance and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem walk together as they arrive to speak to journalists at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece’s liquidity problems may impose deadlines as Athens tries to reach an agreement with its international creditors, the chair of the euro zone finance ministers said in a newspaper interview.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem repeated in the interview with French daily Le Monde that a Monday meeting of euro zone finance ministers was too early to hope for an agreement, but added that it was urgent to get a deal soon.

“Politically speaking, the only deadline is the end of June when the second (rescue) plan ends, but there could also be a deadline if liquidity problems become too important for Athens,” Dijsselbloem said.

He ruled out any discussion of giving debt relief to Greece until the second rescue plan was completed.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

