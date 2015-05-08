FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone's position on Greek debt has not changed: Dijsselbloem
May 8, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone's position on Greek debt has not changed: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Minister of Finance of Netherlands and President of the Europgroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem gestures at a news conference during an informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) in Riga, Latvia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ROME (Reuters) - The euro zone’s position on the Greek debt negotiations has not changed and Athens must commit to its current bailout program before any debt relief can be considered, the head of the Eurogroup said on Friday.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that although talks with Greece were making progress, an agreement would not be found in time for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers set for Monday.

“If the Greek government completes and fully commits to the current program, which is now standing still, and is being redesigned ... we, the Eurogroup countries, would stand ready to consider to do more” on debt relief, Dijsselbloem said following a meeting with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

The Italian minister said he was confident of a deal in “a reasonable time frame”.

Dijsselbloem played down the significance of his remark in an interview published on Thursday that restructuring Greece’s debt was “not a taboo”.

He said on Friday he had merely been reiterating in the interview what was agreed with Greece in November 2012.

That agreement, which Dijsselbloem said still stands, allows that if Greece completes the program but debt sustainability is still not at the required level, the European Union would consider looking again at possibly lengthening maturities or reducing interest rates on the loan package.

“We have extended the program but it still has to be completed,” he said.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
