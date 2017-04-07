FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 4 months ago

Greece, lenders achieved results, but no full deal on Friday: Eurogroup head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2017.Eric Vidal

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Greece and its lenders have achieved results in talks on reforms necessary to unlock new loans but there will be no final deal on Friday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

"We have achieved results," Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering a meeting of the ministers devoted to Greece, adding however that "there will be no total political deal today".

Greece is on its third bailout from euro zone governments but to get money it has to pass regular reviews of reforms it agreed to in return for the financing.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

