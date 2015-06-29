FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem: Door remains open to Greece
June 29, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem: Door remains open to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The door remains open for negotiations with Greece even after talks with creditors collapsed over the weekend, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Dijsselbloem, speaking to reporters, said that the Greeks appeared to have made up their mind about the country’s future within the euro zone (by walking away from a deal) and “we can’t get involved in that.”

“I continue to say our door is open, although the options and the time are very limited,” he said.

Dijsselbloem said that after months of negotiations aimed at averting a Greek default he was disappointed by Greece’s ending of discussions with its creditors, who have demanded reforms in exchange for emergency funding.

“This is really about the future of Greece and also of the eurozone, but mainly of Greece,” he said.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
