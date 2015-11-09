No decision on Greece aid payment on Monday: Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A meeting of euro zone finance ministers will not decide on a payment of 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) to Greece on Monday, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

“The 2 billion will only be paid out once the institutions give the green light and say that all agreed actions have been carried out and have been implemented. That still has not happened,” Dijsselbloem said ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

He added the recapitalization of Greek banks was still one issue to be resolved and talks between Greece, the European Commission and other institutions were still ongoing.

($1 = 0.9297 euros)