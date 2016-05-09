Eurogroup head hopes for Greek reforms, debt deal on May 24th

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday he hoped a deal with Greece on reforms and debt relief, that would unlock new loans to Athens, could be reached at the next meeting of the ministers on May 24.

“It’s my goal to get there before the summer, even more so at the next Eurogroup. Today is a first general discussion about debt and we will try to make a breakthrough on May 24,” Dijsselbloem said on entering talks on Greece.