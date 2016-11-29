FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup should be 'realistic' on Greece fiscal targets: Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2016 / 9:46 AM / in 10 months

Eurogroup should be 'realistic' on Greece fiscal targets: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday that European lenders should be “realistic” in the fiscal targets they set for Greece after 2018, when a program of financial aid will end.

“We need to be realistic,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament, saying that the International Monetary Fund has a point when it says “running a primary surplus of 3.5 percent for a very long time is a huge thing to ask”.

Dijsselbloem’s remarks come a few days before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Dec. 5, when ministers are set to decide for how long Greece should maintain a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of 3.5 percent after 2018, when its current program of financial aid expires.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.