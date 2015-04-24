FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece needs detailed reform list to receive funds: Dijsselbloem
#Business News
April 24, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Greece needs detailed reform list to receive funds: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - Greece still needs to deliver a list of reforms to receive funding, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said on Friday, saying Athens needs to pick up the pace of its work.

“A comprehensive and detailed list of reforms is needed,” Dijsselbloem told a news conference following a meeting in Riga. “A comprehensive deal is necessary before any disbursement can take place ... We are all aware that time is running out.”

Dijsselbloem said euro zone ministers will take stock of progress with Greece at the next meeting on May 11 in Brussels.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander

