Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem cancels TV appearance on 'urgent' matter

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem canceled his weekly appearance on the Netherlands’ RTL television at the last minute on Tuesday.

RTL anchor Frits Wester, who usually conducts the interview, said he was phoned by Dijsselbloem’s office and told the minister apologized but couldn’t attend because he had been called away on an “urgent obligation.”

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands’ finance minister, represents Eurozone countries in negotiations with the Greek government.