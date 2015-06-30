FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem cancels TV appearance on 'urgent' matter
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem cancels TV appearance on 'urgent' matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem canceled his weekly appearance on the Netherlands’ RTL television at the last minute on Tuesday.

RTL anchor Frits Wester, who usually conducts the interview, said he was phoned by Dijsselbloem’s office and told the minister apologized but couldn’t attend because he had been called away on an “urgent obligation.”

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands’ finance minister, represents Eurozone countries in negotiations with the Greek government.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.