July 3, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Dijsselbloem: no advice for Greeks on how to vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chair of the council of Eurozone finance ministers said on Friday that it was for the Greeks to decide how to vote in Sunday’s referendum on whether Greece should accept bailout conditions from its creditors.

“It’s for Greeks to decide,” said Jeroen Dijsselbloem when asked by reporters how Greeks should vote. “It’s important for Europe, but important above all for Greece.”

Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, has previously warned that a ‘No’ vote in Sunday’s referendum would set Greece on a path towards exit from the currency union.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

