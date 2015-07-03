FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem: Greece's future tough whatever referendum outcome
July 3, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Dijsselbloem: Greece's future tough whatever referendum outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers dismissed as “completely false” the assertion by Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis that Greece was not far off reaching a deal with its creditors.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said that Greece faced a difficult future regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s referendum on whether to accept the a bailout, and that difficult fiscal measures were unavoidable.

“Any politician who says that wouldn’t be necessary in the case of a ‘No’ vote is making a fool of his people,” said Dijsselbloem after a meeting of the Dutch cabinet on Friday.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

